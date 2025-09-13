Miami vs USF weather delay: Updates, game status, and more

The biggest storyline game of the weekend comes as the 18th ranked USF Bulls coming off of two massive wins face off against the 5th ranked Miami Hurricanes. The Miami offense started red hot scoring two quick touchdowns but, USF's defense has since found it's footing and started to get some stops while putting 3 points on the board.

The pivotal showdown was just entering the second quarter with USF getting the ball back however, fans will need to wait as lightning has led to a delay in the Hurricanes game.

When will the USF Vs Miami weather delay end?

The USF Bulls Vs Miami Hurricanes game officially went into a weather delay at 5:26 PM Eastern as lightning was detected within 8 miles of Hard Rock Stadium. According to NCAA rules, the game can be resumed 30 minutes after the last registered lightning strike in the area, which would be at the earliest 5:56 PM if everything goes according to plan, but it'll likely come later as the teams will need to warm up.

The skies over Hard Rock Stadium look dark which isn't a great sign for this game resuming on time.

The first two drives of the game were an absolute blitz for the Miami Hurricanes as they took a 14-0 lead before USF even woke up. Carson Beck found Joshua Moore twice in the first quarter, it led to a pair of touchdowns and 47 yards.

The USF Bulls were slow to start but, scored a field goal on their final drive before the delay which could show they found what's working. The delay may help as USF team that isn't as deep as Miami especially as they'll be fresh when the game resumes and they're on offense.

