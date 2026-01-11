Michigan finally landed Bryce Underwood the wide receiver help he's needed

When Michigan flipped Bryce Underwood away from LSU, it was always going to set him up for incredibly high expectations, which wasn't the most fair to him. Bryce Underwood was the Nation's top ranked recruit, but he landed at a Michigan team that didn't have nearly enough talent at wide receiver to help him succeed if he started as a true freshman.

This season, Bryce Underwood showed some incredible highs, but he also wasn't nearly as effective as the fanbase thought. Underwood finished the season with 2,428 passing yards and 11 touchdowns with 9 interceptions.

Once Michigan had to move on from Sherrone Moore and found their new coaching staff, the top priority was setting their star quarterback up to succeed.

Jaime Ffrench Jr is the perfect addition to grow with Bryce Underwood

On Sunday Afternoon, the Michigan Wolverines made what could be their biggest addition of the offseason as they landed Texas transfer Jaime Ffrench Jr.

BREAKING: Texas true freshman transfer WR Jaime Ffrench has Committed to Michigan, he tells @On3Sports



The 6’1 185 WR will have 4 years of eligibility left



Was one of the Top WRs in the 2025 Class (per On3)https://t.co/RlUbB6Fk7q pic.twitter.com/PoAUdgHLBf — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) January 11, 2026

Coming out of High School, Jaime Ffrench Jr was one of the most sought-after wide receivers in the Country as a 5-star recruit, but Texas ended up winning out in a highly contested recruitment. This season, Ffrench hardly played in a deep Texas receiving room, finishing the season with just 1 catch for 6 yards.

Landing Ffrench is almost the perfect addition for the Michigan Wolverines, as it gives the team a talented young wide receiver who can continue to develop with Bryce Underwood. Both players have all the talent in the world, but need to develop, which they should be able to do together over the next two seasons.

The Wolverines now have one of the most exciting young trios in Bryce Underwood and receivers Jaime Ffrench and Bryce Underwood. New offensive coordinator Jason Beck is going to need to do a great job improving this group, but they could end up becoming stars in this system.