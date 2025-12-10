Michigan fires Sherrone Moore in an absolute shocker

When Michigan ended the regular season with a loss against Ohio State in The Game it was clear that he was going to need to upgrade the roster as the Wolverines were clearly a flawed program. It turns out that the Wolverines won't have the chance to improve under Sherrone Moore. On Wednesday Afternoon, Sherrone Moore was fired in an absolute shocker.

Sherrone Moore has been fired by Michigan, per @DanWetzel and @AdamSchefter. The firing is set to be for cause. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) December 10, 2025

The news is absolutely stunning especially given the timing as most of the head coaching vacancies have been filled. If Michigan knew it was going to fire Sherrone Moore, it would've made sense after the end of the regular season as they'll now search for a head coach in a market where most of the top names are off the board.

Given that Sherrone Moore has been fired for cause, there's going to be a ton of drama out of Ann Arbor once the reason for the move is disclosed.

Sherrone Moore finishes his tenure as Michigan's head coach with a 16-8 record with a 11-6 record in Big Ten play. Moore will be most remembered for his stretch serving as the team's head coach while Jim Harbaugh was suspended, hoping the Wolverines keep their undefeated season alive which resulted in a National Championship.

The Wolverines gave Moore the chance to follow up his success when Jim Harbaugh left for the NFL taking the Chargers job. The two seasons under Sherrone Moore weren't the greatest, but the team took a massive leap this season going 9-3 with a younger group including a true freshman quarterback.

Given that Sherrone Moore was just fired, the news will quickly flood out of Ann Arbor as the Transfer Portal is upcoming and Michigan will have several key players including Bryce Underwood who will draw a ton of interest if they decide to leave.

Update: According to reports, Sherrone Moore was fired for an inappropriate relationship with a staff member per statement.