Michigan passing on an In-State star cost them the game against Oklahoma

In College Football, nothing is more important than recruiting, as having the right players on your roster can make or break the season. Nick Saban said it best "I never learned how to coach bad players to play good, so I always recruited my a** off to make sure we had good players. Landing recruits from your backyard is more important and easier than anything else.

The Michigan Wolverines made a crucial mistake in the 2021 recruiting class and it came back to haunt them on Saturday Night when they faced off against Oklahoma. In the 2021 recruiting class, Deion Burks was a three-star recruit coming out of Belleville High School the same school that produced Bryce Underwood.

Deion Burks wasn't the most sought-after recruit, ranked as the 895th player in the class, the 130th-ranked wide receiver in the class, and the 24th-ranked player out of Michigan. The Michigan Wolverines never offered the In-State recruit and he'd go on to sign elsewhere in the Big Ten, signing with Purdue before breaking out and transferring to Oklahoma.

Earlier this week, Deion Burks was asked about being passed on by Michigan where he expressed his excitement to face the hometown team:

"They have a saying that pretty much the best players stay in Michigan, so I guess I’m not one of those best players they were shooting for, but I’m just excited to go play them. Can’t wait till they come in. I’m from Michigan, so it’s definitely personal for me. Played them twice, definitely a nice team." Deion Burks

On Saturday Night as the Wolverines were looking for a big play, a walking highlight reel was on the other side for Oklahoma. Deion Burks led the game in receiving with 7 catches for 101 yards and a touchdown as he definitely took the matchup with Michigan personal.

After dealing with injuries all of 2024, the Oklahoma Sooners finally have a healthy Deion Burks in the lineup and he's making the massive impact the Sooners have been dying for.

