Michigan's best Sherrone Moore replacement plan is right under their nose

The Michigan Wolverines are still in the search for their next head coach after having to fire Sherrone Moore just over a week ago. The timing of the decision shocked everyone until further details were released as the move came after the coaching carousel had seemingly grinded to a halt. Considering the fact hat most of the top candidates signed extensions or went elsewhere, it set up for a unique search.

As soon as Michigan's job opened, there were a few candidates that appeared to be front runners. Kalen DeBoer and Kenny Dillingham have both publicly turned down the role, but everyone isn't certain that they won't go back on their word.

If Kalen DeBoer and Kenny Dillingham both choose to stay put, Michigan is in a strange place. The last thing you want to do is make a desperation hire for the sake of making a hire which is partially what Michigan did hiring Sherrone Moore given when Jim Harbaugh decided to jump to the NFL.

Hiring Biff Poggi makes perfect sense for Michigan

If Michigan was approaching this correctly, there's a perfect plan for the program and finding it's next head coach. If Kalen DeBoer and Kenny Dillingham don't leave, rather than making a desperate hire, Michigan should simply keep Biff Poggi in the role and reevaluate everything next offseason.

We just saw Stanford use a similar approach as Andrew Luck hired Frank Reich to lead the program for a season rather than rushing to find a head coach on a rushed timeline.

By waiting a year, the Michigan Wolverines could likely be the best job available allowing the program to find a great head coach on their terms. We've already seen a ton of coaches sign extensions with their current programs making it tough for them to leave, but if the Michigan job is open, we'll likely see top candidates hold off on inking new deals.

We've already seen Biff Poggi serve as Michigan's interim head coach earlier this season when Sherrone Moore was suspended. If the Wolverines look as good in the bowl game against Texas as they did under Poggi in-season, seeing if he is a real candidate for a full season would be far from a bad outcome.