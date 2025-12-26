Michigan’s head coaching search appears down to a final four

The Michigan Wolverines' search for a head coach continues as the program is heading into the weekend without a head coach. A week from today, the Transfer Portal in college football opens, which should be the deadline for Michigan, as they'll need a coach in place to retain players and to help draw others in.

At times, it looked as if Michigan was closing in on hiring its next head coach, but the team has yet to land a head coach. The next few days are going to become extremely important for the Wolverines, and they appear to have 4 top candidates to close in on.

These 3 candidates appear the final 3 for the Michigan job

In the lead-up to the Orange Bowl, Biff Poggi has made it clear that he wants to be seriously considered for the full-time job. While Poggi thinks he should get the job because he'd be a great head coach, Michigan should be looking at it for another reason. The timing of Sherrone Moore's firing was less than ideal, as the coaching carousel has come to an end for the most part, and if the Wolverines can't get a candidate they love, it would make a ton of sense to keep Poggi in place for a season.

When Kyle Whittingham first announced his decision to step away from Utah, it appeared as if the veteran head coach was retiring. Instead, Whittingham declaring that he was still interested in coaching created an interesting storyline to follow the rest of the offseason. Whittingham built a constant winner at Utah, and he'd make a great short-term option for the Wolverines.

The latest coach to emerge as a candidate for the Michigan job is Todd Monken, as it was revealed that the team was exploring him as a candidate on Wednesday. Monken has head coaching experience at Southern Miss, where his career record isn't great, but he finished his final season 9-5. Given the great tenure he had in Georgia, Monken would be great for a fanbase that's had complaints about the offense.

When the Penn State and Florida jobs were open, Jeff Brohm was viewed as a candidate for both gigs. Instead, he's now become a candidate for the Michigan job, and it would make a ton of sense for the Wolverines. Brohm has done an incredible job developing quarterbacks, and he'd be a great pick to help develop Bryce Underwood, which is Michigan's best path toward winning in the short-term.