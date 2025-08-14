Michigan will learn its fate in the Connor Stallions scandal on Friday

As the College Football season is just weeks away, one potential massive black cloud was lingering over the season. At the beginning of June, the NCAA held its hearing on infractions regarding the Michigan Wolverines sign stealing scandal as they approached a decision. As the weeks and months have carried on, it started to look like a decision may not be reached before the start of the season.

Jim Harbaugh is off to the NFL and Connor Stallions is no longer affiliated with the program so why does a decision matter? Well because the program itself can and will be penalized and it could affect not only the season but, the years to follow. Michigan proposed a two game suspension in Weeks 3 and 4 for Sherrone Moore but, other penalties like a loss of scholarships, postseason bans, and a fine could also affect Michigan.

The waiting for a decision will apparently end as ESPN's Pete Thamel reported that the NCAA will publicly release its findings in this case as well as any punishments against the Wolverines.

The NCAA has formally notified parties tied to the Michigan NCAA infractions case that an announcement on the findings and punishments will be publicly released on Friday, sources tell me and @DanWetzel. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) August 14, 2025

The expectation is that the Wolverines won't have the day of reckoning that their rivals have been waiting years for. Michigan most likely won't vacate any wins from those seasons, they won't face a postseason ban, and Sherrone Moore won't face a massive suspension for his role in the scandal and the aftermath.

The most likely outcome will be lengthy show causes for Jim Harbaugh and Connor Stallions which will keep them out of College Football for an extended period. The part that's almost guaranteed for the Wolverines is that the school will end up paying a massive fine and maybe once again having harsher recruiting rules but, they'll avoid all of the most serious punishments.

It won't be known for certain until the NCAA releases their punishments and findings but, it appears that the Wolverines will make out perfectly fine when it's all said and done.

