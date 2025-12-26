Michigan zeroes in on Utah’s Kyle Whittingham as coaching search intensifies

When Michigan had to fire head coach Sherrone Moore it turned the college football coaching carousel on it's head. All of the chaos of the coaching carousel seemingly died with every Power 4 job being filled, but one of the premier jobs in the sport opening up changes everything. The Wolverines search for head coach has seemingly taken dozens of turns, but it appears to being leading to Kyle Whittingham.

Immediately after Sherrone Moore's firing, the fanbase seemingly had two candidates they wanted more than anyone else. Kalen DeBoer was the fanbases top choice, but with Alabama in the College Football Playoff, it was going to be impossible to poach him away. Kenny Dillingham was the other top choice, but he chose to stay home signing an extension.

Kyle Whittingham has become the focus for Michigan

On Friday Morning, ESPN's Pete Thamel reported that Utah Utes head coach Kyle Whittingham had become the focus of Michigan's head coaching search.

NEWS: Utah coach Kyle Whittingham has emerged as the focus of the University of Michigan’s coaching search, sources tell @DanWetzel and me. More here: https://t.co/YLyEu2J2cO — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) December 26, 2025

A few weeks ago, everyone assumed that Kyle Whittingham was calling it a career when he announced that he was stepping away from Utah. Instead, Whittingham showed that he's still interested in coaching during his press availability which made him an interesting candidate for Michigan.

"I’m a free agent, I’m in the transfer portal. Like I said, I’m at peace and I did not want to be that guy that overstayed his welcome with people just saying, ‘Hey, when’s this guy gonna leave?’ That was not my intention, ever. I hope I didn’t do that. I’m sure with some people, I did do that, but, the timing to me, the timing is right." Kyle Whittingham

If the Wolverines end up hiring Kyle Whittingham, it's without question a massive upgrade over Sherrone Moore. Whittingham has built a consistent winner at Utah, and with far greater resources in Ann Arbor, he should have this team oushing for a College Football Playoff bid on a yearly basis.

Over his career, Whittingham has gone 177-88 constantly competing for conference championships in every league Utah has been in. The Wolverines fanbase should look at the toughness that Utah has plated with, and be thrilled that the Wolverines could follow the same style of play.