Midseason Heisman Rankings: 5 Quarterbacks separating from the pack in 2025

We're at the halfway point of the College Football season as we enter the 8th week of the 2025 season. As we're halfway through the season, the race for both the team accolades and the individual awards is starting to take shape. There isn't a more fun race for an award to follow than the race for the Heisman Trophy.

The Heisman Trophy is most often won by the quarterback and in 2025, it appears we'll see another quarterback take home the award. There isn't a two-way player like Travis Hunter, a wide receiver with the production of DeVonta Smith, or a running back with the numbers like Derrick Henry to steal the award.

Ranking the Top 5 Heisman candidates: Quarterbacks dominate the race

Losing this weekend to Fernando Mendoza and the Indiana Hoosiers hurt Dante Moore's chances of winning the Heisman but, he's still one of the top contenders. Moore has already passed for 1,396 yards and 15 touchdowns with 3 interceptions while adding 95 yards with his legs. Oregon only has one game remaining against a ranked opponent which gives Moore a great chance to post elite numbers.

Each week, the Ohio State Buckeyes have started to allow Julian Sayin to do more, and with each week, his production is only starting to tick up. Sayin is completing 78.4% of his passes for 1,479 yards and 15 touchdowns with 3 interceptions. The Buckeyes have the talented playmakers around Sayin to ensure that he can post the type of stats you need to win the Heisman.

The Heisman Trophy often goes to a quarterback on the best team, and Carson Beck fits that billing, while transferring from Georgia to Miami gives him the type of story that can sway voters. At Miami, Beck has looked like the player everyone thought he could be in his final season at Georgia. Beck already has 1,213 yards and 11 touchdowns with just 3 interceptions heading into the easier part of the ACC schedule.

After transferring in from Cal, Fernando Mendoza has transformed into one of the best players in the Country. Mendoza has passed for 1,423 yards and 17 touchdowns with just two interceptions while rushing for 133 yards and 2 scores. Mendoza has already surpassed his touchdown total from last season, and as Indiana enters the easiest stretch of their schedule, he could put together the numbers he needs to win the Heisman.

Ever since struggling on the road in his first career start, Ty Simpson has been one of the best quarterbacks in the Country. Simpson has led Alabama to three straight Top 25 wins with 1,678 yards and 16 touchdowns with just one interception on the year while scoring twice with his legs. Alabama plays so many big games this season that if Simpson can keep impressing in big games he'll have the best chance of anyone to win the award.

More College Football News: