Mike Elko in a heated race for the Nation’s No. 2 recruit 5-star John Meredith

When NIL and the Transfer Portal entered college football, Jimbo Fisher looked like the coach poised to dominate at a sleeping giant in Texas A&M. While Jimbo Fisher drew all the flash, Mike Elko has quietly led the Aggies to a level of success that his predecessor never came close to achieving. While all the other aspects are important, if you build a winner the talent will follow.

After leading Texas A&M to the College Football Playoff this season, the Aggies are poised to start competing for the Nation's top recruiting class. Last recruiting cycle, Texas A&M signed the 7th ranked class in the Country, and this class could make that class look weak.

5 star CB John Meredith names final 6 schools amid Texas A&M push

If you're going to sign the Nation's top ranked recruiting class, it requires winning big with 5-star recruits. On Tuesday, Texas A&M got great news as elite defensive back recruit John Meredith named his final 6 schools including the Aggies.

NEWS: Five-Star Plus+ CB John Meredith III is down to 6 Schools, he tells me for @Rivals



The 6’2 175 CB from Arlington, TX is ranked as the No. 1 CB and a Top 3 Recruit on all websites



Where Should He Go?https://t.co/pU8dpck9kU pic.twitter.com/emYdbtDCa4 — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) March 17, 2026

While there are plenty of elite blue bloods from Ohio State to Alabama and Texas, the Aggies have long been seen as the favorite to land John Meredith.

"My prediction is still on Texas A&M"@SWiltfong_ says Alabama is also a major threat to land the No. 1 player in the nation, John Meredith 👀



MORE: https://t.co/XdhxRi95DJ pic.twitter.com/vIUn1ZKypI — Josh Newberg (@josh_newberg) February 25, 2026

John Meredith is clearly one of the best recruits in the Country as Rivals ranks him as the 2nd best player in the class, ESPN ranks him 3rd in the class, and 24/7 Sports ranks him 5th in the Country while all 3 recruiting services view him as the best cornerback in the Country.

Landing John Meredith would mark back-to-back recruiting cycles for the Aggies landing the Nation's top cornerback after signing fellow 5-star recruit Brandon Arrington last recruiting cycle.

Mike Elko is going to face fierce competition for Brandon Arrington as this Spring will be filled with official visits. Texas A&M's recruiting class already ranks 3rd in the Country in this cycle with 3 top-50 recruits, and Meredith could end up being the crown jewel of this class.