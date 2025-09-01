Mike Gundy flashes the camera in viral press conference moment

There are few head coaches quite like Oklahoma State's Mike Gundy who's become a staple of College Football. Ever since he became the Head Coach of the Cowboys in 2005, Mike Gundy has been a main character of the sport when he's winning and when he's losing. While last season wasn't the best for Mike Gundy, he's remained a character nonetheless and whenever he steps in front of a microphone you have to watch.

On Monday Afternoon, Mike Gundy addressed the media following his teams 27-7 win over UT Martin. When speaking to the media, Mike Gundy recalled one of the first games he coached at Oklahoma State giving a callback to Christmas Story with a little bit of acting before deciding to roll his shirt up to demonstrate how Nebraska's defensive line looked.

Another all-time Mike Gundy presser moment: lifting his shirt mid interview to reenact a movie scene 😂 pic.twitter.com/I2wpvUGUFn — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 1, 2025

Whether it's some of his all time rants like "I'm a man, I'm forty" or moments like these, any time that Mike Gundy speaks to the media, a potential all-time moment is right around the corner.

The attention for Mike Gundy now needs to turn from the past and the memories of the old days to his current team with the test they have ahead. The Oklahoma State Cowboys quickly go from facing UT Martin to one of the best team's in the Country in the Oregon Ducks.

In the Oklahoma State Cowboys' season opener, quarterback Hauss Hejny had impressive moments and looked like the potential fix at quarterback. The bad news is that Hejny couldn't finish the opener as he suffered an injury that could keep him out long term. When Zane Flores entered the game, the offense took a clear step back which is a massive concern as the Oregon Ducks will take advantage of every mistake the Cowboys make.

