Mike Leach's finally earns his rightful place on the College Football Hall of Fame ballot

When you think of the most influential figures in not just college football, but football as a whole, few coaches have had an impact quite like Mike Leach. The long time head coach was one of the brightest offensive minds in the sport, changing the way football was played with his innovations in offense.

Considering everything Mike Leach has meant to the game of football, he's truly a no-brainer for a place like the College Football Hall of Fame. The issue is that the College Football Hall of Fame had a requirement for a head coach to have a winning percentage above 60% while Mike Leach's was 59.5%.

A year ago, The NFF lowered it's requirement to 59.5% specifically for Mike Leach to reach the mark.

Mike Leach makes the 2027 College Football Hall of Fame ballot

On Friday, On3's Brett McMurphy reported that Mike Leach made the 2027 College Football Hall of Fame ballot.

NEW: Mike Leach is on the 2027 College Football Hall of Fame ballot, @Brett_McMurphy reports🙏https://t.co/8FK6YOByN4 pic.twitter.com/QR9X4MC1Uh — On3 (@On3) May 29, 2026

The news is perfect as Mike Leach is more than deserving of making the College Football Hall of Fame. Between the impact Mike Leach made on the sport along with the type of character he was embodying the sport, he deserves his place among the icons of the sport.

Leach's outsized personality made him a must watch figure in the sport, especially with how exciting his teams were. Whether it was an unforgettable post game interview, a rant at halftime of a game, or his fascination with pirates, Mike Leach was truly one of a kind.

There is only one Mike Leach. pic.twitter.com/JdTMAWMdE5 — Unnecessary Roughness (@UnnecRoughness) December 9, 2023

The Hall of Fame Inductees won't be announced until January, and when they are revealed Mike Leach should certainly be among the selected. The ultimate shame is that Mike Leach won't be here to get his flowers, but in the end Mike Leach finally earning his just place in the Hall of Fame is all that matters.