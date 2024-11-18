The four worst seasons in Florida State Football's 71-year history
The Florida State Seminoles are front and center when it comes to the college football world in 2024, and it is not for good reason. The Seminoles are off to a 1-9 start and are on track to have one of their worst seasons since 1975 when they went 3-8, a season low win total that has now stood for nearly 50 years.
Head coach Mike Norvell may be the one to blame, but he is not the only coach in the school’s history who has performed poorly during their tenure. And in Norvell’s defense, 2024 has been his worst season by far and his only truly abysmal one. With that being said, it is inarguable that this is one of the worst seasons in the school’s 71-year history.
I took a dive into the history of the Florida State Seminoles football program that began in 1954 and wanted to give us a list of the worst five seasons of all-time.
Ranking Florida State’s four worst seasons of all-time
1973 (0-11)
Larry Jones was the head coach of the Seminoles who gave them their worst season in program history to that point, which still stands today. To-date in fact, this is the only winless season in the 71 years the Seminoles have been playing football at the FBS level.
According to www.nolefan.org, Jones resigned his position following the 1973 seasons.
A telegram from the Tallahassee Democrat said, “It is with regret that I submit my resignation as head football coach … I would like to express my appreciation to President Marshall and Athletic Director John Bridgers for their support. I hope my action brings back together FSU fans and alumni. I would like to express my thanks to all the loyal Seminole fans who backed the team all the way. My future plans are indefinite."
Although Jones had a poor season, good on him for realizing the program was not where it needed to be and stepping down for its betterment long-term. This is something I recently sounded off on that Norvell needs to uphold as well present-day.
1974 (1-11)
Even after Jones stepped down, 1974 did not get much better for the Seminoles whose only win was a shocking victory to their in-state rival Miami Hurricanes who would end up finishing that year 6-5. Being that it was new head coach Darrell Mudra’s first season, he was given a second year in which the team would not do much better.
2024 (1-9)
The Seminoles have two games left on their schedule under fifth year head coach, Mike Norvell. Even if the Seminoles won these two contests against Charleston Southern and Florida, they would finish 3-9.
Although Charleston Southern is an FCS school, they will be treating that game like it is their Super Bowl. And from what we have seen in a lack of motivation from Florida State this season, do not be surprised if even this contest is closer than one would thing. Presuming the Seminoles lose to their in-state rival Florida Gators who are looking better and better as the season progresses, do not expect any better than a 2-10 finish.
1975 (3-8)
The second season under Muldra was hardly better than the first. For a program that saw seven of the eight previous seasons end with winning records prior to his arrival, it is no wonder the Seminoles decided to part ways after 1975 with the coach.
This would end up being the right decision for the Seminoles who replaced Muldra with the legendary, Bobby Bowden. Bowden would bring the Seminoles to national prominence, winning two national championships in his 34 seasons as head coach.