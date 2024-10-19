Mike Norvell just hit a historic low for FSU, and he has Willie Taggart blushing
Oh, how the mighty have fallen.
It wasn't that long ago that the Florida State Seminoles were talking up their season and hurling insults at the College Football Playoff committee for leaving them out of the four-team field. Now, less than a year later, Mike Norvell is seeing his team fall apart right in front of his eyes and he has hit a new low for the program that will even have the likes of Willie Taggart blushing.
Florida State, now 1-6 on the season, lost on Friday in Durham to the Duke Blue Devils by a score of 23-16. Duke improved to 6-1 on the year, but that's not the big story.
Instead, the big story is the historical significance of this loss under Mike Norvell's watch. For the first time in program history, Florida State lost to Duke. That's right, in the 33 years that the Seminoles have been in the ACC and the 22 matchups that they've had with the Blue Devils, they have never lost. Until Friday night.
Norvell now moves to 32-23 (.582 winning percentage) during his time at FSU, and his seat seems to be getting hotter by the minute. The Seminoles are one more loss away from being eliminated from bowl contention, which would mark the third time in five years under Norvell's leadership that they would miss a bowl game.
If that weren't enough, this comes at a time when Florida State has been so vocal about leaving the ACC. Unlike Clemson which kept a relative buttoned-up approach, Florida State leadership has been vocal about its lawsuit against the ACC and desire to get out of the conference. Losing games to the likes of a program like Duke — which may have more fans at the Blue Devils' basketball season opener than were in attendance Friday night — just seems like salt in the wound at this point.
It will be interesting to see what happens the rest of the way with Florida State as the Seminoles try to somehow pick up the pieces and move in the right direction. But, the big question still remains: Is Mike Norvell the person to get them there?
Some in Florida State circles are certainly pondering that very carefully right now.
Things won't be getting much easier for Florida State down the stretch of the season. The Seminoles will go on the road to No. 6 Miami next Saturday, October 26. Then, they'll close out with North Carolina, @ Notre Dame, Charleston Southern, and Florida.