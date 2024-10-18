The complete College Football Playoff picture heading into Week 8
As we head into the thick of college football Week 8, the playoff picture is starting to come into view.
We have just a couple of weeks before the first College Football Playoff Rankings are released on Tuesday, November 5. With a lot of football to be played between now and then, don't be surprised if there are some major upsets along the way.
That being said, here's a look at the complete playoff picture heading into Week 8. Keep in mind it's still early in the season and math favors a lot of teams still technically being in contention. College football tends to take care of those teams, though, especially as we get closer to November.
SEC
In playoff contention:
Texas Longhorns, Texas A&M Aggies, LSU Tigers, Alabama Crimson Tide, Tennessee Volunteers, Missouri Tigers
There are some major games this weekend that will determine the pecking order for the SEC moving forward and most analysts assume that the conference will get anywhere between 3-6 teams in the playoff. Right now, the teams listed above control their own destiny. They all only have one loss and, should they win out, they will be firmly in, regardless of how things shake out in the SEC standings.
On the outside looking in
Arkansas Razorbacks, Vanderbilt Commodores, Ole Miss Rebels, Oklahoma Sooners
You can't count out any of these teams as they only have two losses and anything can happen over the course of a college football season. However, they're on the outside-looking-in right now and will likely need some help to end up garnering an at-large bid. It's certainly likely that at least a couple of these teams could be eliminated this season, but until math counts them out, you can't completely disregard them.
Big Ten
In playoff contention
Oregon Ducks, Penn State Nittany Lions, Indiana Hoosiers, Ohio State Buckeyes, Nebraska Cornhuskers, Illinois Fighting Illini
After a win over Ohio State last weekend, Oregon is sitting pretty in the playoff race. Penn State and Indiana remain undefeated, while Ohio State, Illinois, and Nebraska still only have one loss. We certainly don't expect things to stay this way, but it needs to be noted.
On the outside-looking-in
Iowa Hawkeyes, Michigan Wolverines, Wisconsin Badgers
It's not a guarantee that a two-loss Big Ten team gets into the playoff, depending on how things shape out elsewhere, but Iowa, Michigan, and Wisconsin still have a puncher's chance if they could win out the rest of the way.
ACC
In playoff contention
Miami Hurricanes, Clemson Tigers, Pittsburgh Panthers, SMU Mustangs
The ACC seems to be setting up for a Clemson-Miami ACC Championship, but until other things fall into place — like an SMU loss — we can't completely eliminate an undefeated team, or even a one-loss team in the ACC if they are still in control of their own destiny to winning the ACC Championship.
On the outside-looking-in
Syracuse Orange, Louisville Cardinals, Duke Blue Devils
Right now, it would seem very unlikely that any of the teams listed above would get, but they still have a puncher's chance of winning the ACC, and that would be good enough to earn a bid into the College Football Playoff.
Big 12
In playoff contention
BYU Cougars, Iowa State Cyclones, Texas Tech Red Raiders
All three of these teams control their own destiny in the Big 12. Things could change very quickly, but for now, they are the only three in the conference that still control their own destiny.
On the outside-looking-in
Arizona State Sun Devils, Kansas State Wildcats
Both Arizona State and Kansas State have one loss, and that's in conference. There are a couple other teams with just one loss in conference play (Colorado and West Virginia), but they already have two losses in regular play, so they'll have to work their way back onto the bubble.
Group of 5/Independents
In playoff contention
Notre Dame Fighting Irish, Boise State Broncos, Army Black Knights, Navy Midshipmen
It's not about conference standings in terms of the Group of 5 berth. This berth will go to the highest-ranked team and, right now, Boise State, Army, and Navy have a leg-up on the competition. Right now, Notre Dame also seemingly controls its own destiny with just one loss (to Northern Illinois), but the Fighting Irish will absolutely have to run the table the rest of the way to get a spot.
On the outside-looking-in
Liberty Flames, Washington State Cougars, UNLV Rebels
Liberty, Washington State, and UNLV are all receiving votes to be ranked, so it is fathomable that they could continue to climb the rankings and gain a favorable spot from the College Football Playoff committee if they keep winning. For now, though, they're on the outside looking in.
What would the College Football Playoff field be in Week 8?
Here's a look at what the field would be, based solely on the currently conference standings and AP rankings:
Four first-round byes:
1) Texas Longhorns, 2) Oregon Ducks 3) Miami Hurricanes 4) Iowa State Cyclones
First-round matchups
12) Boise State Broncos at 5) Penn State Nittany Lions
11) Tennessee Volunteers at 6) Ohio State Buckeyes
10) Clemson Tigers at 7) Georgia Bulldogs
9) LSU Tigers at 8) Alabama Crimson Tide