Mike Norvell may be a dead man walking after FSU’s loss to NC State

After starting 3-0, the way the Florida State Seminoles collapsed without a real excuse to point to put Mike Norvell on the hot seat following up 2024's disaster. Florida State already declared it would be evaluating everything at the end of the season, putting a ton of pressure on Mike Norvell to find a way to finish strong.

Coming into Friday Night, Mike Norvell's team got to face another 5-5 team in NC State with a chance for the winner to clinch bowl eligibility, which would've been a big step for Norvell. In a game Florida State fans expect to win on a yearly basis, Mike Norvell's team found a way to collapse.

Florida State's 4th quarter woes may cost Mike Norvell his job

After Florida State came through scoring a touchdown and cashing in on the 2-point conversion, the defense was able to force an NC State punt. Just when things started to look like they were turning Florida State's way, NC State's punt hit a Florida State player on the helmet, bouncing back to NC State's punter allowing the Wolfpack to keep chewing clock.

The defense was even able to get another stop before the unthinkable happened as Squirrel White muffed the punt giving the Wolfpack another chance to seal the deal.

Mike Norvell needs a new special teams coach.



One muffed punt is one thing, but two in a span of a couple minutes is inexcusable.



pic.twitter.com/H1IJNx0C1z — College Football Insiders (@All_CFBNews) November 22, 2025

The Wolfpack didn't waste the opportunity the Seminoles gave them as Dave Doeren went for the win and CJ Bailey delivered with a touchdown strike to Justin Joly to give the Wolfpack a 10-point lead. The Seminoles' offense had a chance to try and pull off some magic, but Mike Norvell trotted his kicker out for a 51 yard field goal when his career-long was 46, which resulted in a miss when he clearly should've gone for the 4th and 4.

The Wolfpack looked like the team Florida State expects to be, leaning on the Seminoles and dominating the time of possession, especially in the second half. Mike Norvell's team made far too many mistakes with a pair of muffed punts in the 4th quarter, an interception in the 1st quarter, and a missed field goal which would've changed the game.

Mike Norvell's seat was already hot, but after the events in this game, it's hard to imagine him returning to Florida State next season, let alone next week. The biggest thing working in Mike Norvell's favor is the fact that his buyout is a massive $53.3 million.

Florida State views itself as one of the premier programs in the Country, and under Mike Norvell, they've become a doormat and a joke. While the buyout is massive, Florida State almost needs to make the move to prevent falling further from the standard.