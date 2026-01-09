Mike Norvell picks up critical win landing elite transfer OT Xavier Chaplin

This offseason is critical for Mike Norvell after Florida State's suffered back-to-back losing seasons, which has tested the fanbase's belief in their head coach. One of the biggest reasons that Florida State hasn't lived up to the program standard over the past two seasons is the fact that the team hasn't been nearly talented enough.

The task for Mike Norvell this offseason is clear, land the talent needed to win in 2026, otherwise he'll likely be fired if the team is once again a total disaster. On Friday Morning, Mike Norvell took a massive step in the right direction with his biggest addition of the offseason.

Xavier Chaplin changes everything for Florida State

On Friday Morning, Mike Norvell's staff made the biggest splash possible, landing Auburn Transfer Offensive Tackle Xavier Chaplin.

Chaplin started every game at LT for Auburn this year. Ranks as the No. 7 OT in the portal.



Xavier Chaplin spent this past season at Auburn after starting his career at Virginia Tech. Chaplin came into the 2025 season with the hopes of playing his way into being a first round pick, but he didn't have his best season.

Xavier Chaplin ranked as the 3rd best offensive lineman in the Saturday Blitz Transfer Portal Rankings.

When Xavier Chaplin announced his intentions to enter the Transfer Portal once again, landing back in the ACC made perfect sense. During the 2024 season, Chaplin allowed just 2 sacks, proving he can be an elite player in the ACC.

Florida State now has a plug-and-play offensive tackle with 3 seasons of experience which should help transform this offensive line. The Seminoles allowed 23 sacks last season, and the group needs to get better as they turn to Auburn transfer Ashton Daniels at quarterback.

Rebuilding the offensive line was a top priority and now, the Seminoles have added 4 players which should help the group rebound in 2026. Now the goal has to be adding playmakers to the mix with Tre Wisner joining the team at running back.