Mike Norvell's days are numbered after Seminoles' stunning loss to Pitt

Coming into the season, Mike Norvell found himself on the hot seat coming off a season where the Seminoles went just 2-10. When Florida State took down Alabama in the season opener, it looked like Mike Norvell had his program back on track and that the 2024 season was an anomaly. The Seminoles added wins over far inferior opponents to get to 3-0 and it looked like this was a College Football Playoff team.

If the last three weeks have proven anything, it's that this program under Mike Norvell is still a disaster which may land him back on the hot seat.

Mike Norvell is no longer the man for the job at Florida State

After getting to 3-0, the Seminoles got stunned on the road against Virginia but, they still had every chance to win the ACC and make the Playoff if they picked up some key wins. The next week was total domination by Miami as Florida State made it look better than it was in garbage time dropping this team to 3-2.

This weekend gave the Florida State Seminoles their biggest loss of the season as they got stunned at home by Pittsburgh. The Panthers' offense was able to do whatever they wanted all day, falling just short of 500 yards while scoring 34 points. The Seminoles were unable to take advantage of the two interceptions the defense came up with, while they couldn't get anything going in the second half until Thomas Castellanos' last-minute touchdown.

The loss drops Mike Norvell to 36-30 in his career at Florida State and 5-13 since the incredible 2023 season. At Florida State, it's becoming more common for the Seminoles to finish below .500 than it is to win 10 games and losing to a team like Pitt proves that there's a deeper issue with this program.

Mike Norvell may not get fired this weekend but, it's becoming clear that he's not the man for the job and things should only get worse the rest of the way.