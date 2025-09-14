Mike Vick could prove to be exactly what the Virginia Tech Hokies need

On Sunday Afternoon, the Virginia Tech Hokies finally gave their fans what they were begging for as they relieved Head Coach Brent Pry of his services. The Hokies were just 16-24 under Pry's leadership, and after an embarrassing loss to Old Dominion on Saturday Night, which sank the team to 0-3 on the season, it became clear that the move had to be made sooner rather than later.

The search for the Hokies' next Head Coach now begins, and the program is going to need to identify what it wants in a Head Coach. After the last handful of coaches the Hokies hired didn't work out, the program may need to try a different approach.

Mike Vick could be the lightning rod the Hokies need

As Virginia Tech searches for a new Head Coach, the perfect fit may be right down the road at Norfolk State in Mike Vick. The former Virginia Tech star is in his first season coaching at Norfolk State and while he's 1-2 on the season, if he shows any promise, he could be exactly what the Hokies need to return to relevance.

Brent Pry and his staff haven't been able to make any waves on the recruiting trail as they currently hold the ACC's 16th-ranked recruiting class, only beating their In-State rivals. In this current era of College Football, money is the name of the game, and if you can't outspend other schools, you need to get creative.

We've seen plenty of other schools turn to former star players with the best example being Deion Sanders at Colorado. Given that Mike Vick was a star at Virginia Tech and is a really popular player with a younger generation, he could have the pull that helps the Hokies make up the difference in a recruitment.

It'll be interesting to see how quickly Virginia Tech makes it's move and who they interview as they need to think outside of the box.

