Missouri loses key offensive lineman right before the 2025 season

The main hope for any college football fan during their teams Fall Camp is to make it to the season without suffering any major injuries. The Missouri Tigers had a ton of turnover this offseason with stars like Brady Cook, Luther Burden III, and Armand Membou all departing for the NFL Draft. The lone area where Missouri truly couldn't afford any massive injuries was on the offensive line where they underwent a ton of turnover.

Missouri loses offensive lineman Logan Reichert to camp injury

Over the weekend, Missouri Head Coach revealed that the Missouri Tigers suffered their first true injury of the offseason as interior offensive lineman Logan Reichert suffered a lower body injury that will cost him most of the season.

"Logan Reichert suffered a lower-body injury two days ago that will keep him out six to eight weeks, so, that’s going to be really the first, hopefully only, injury that will keep somebody out of the game. We are monitoring a couple other situations, but feel good that we’ll have everybody healthy." Logan Reichert

Last season, Logan Reichert appeared in 11 games for Missouri but, had missed the final two games of the season with injuries. While Reichert wasn't projected to start this season, he was going to be one of the first players called upon if Missouri suffered an injury which deals a blow to a thin group's depth.

This offseason to offset the losses to the NFL Draft, Eli Drinkwitz went out and added four experienced starters to give this group some depth. Losing Reichert for most of the season weakens Missouri on the inside but, either Florida State transfer Jaylen Early or Michigan transfer Dominick Giudice could prove to be the swing offensive lineman if any additional players get injured this season.

More Missouri Tigers News: