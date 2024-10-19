Missouri QB Brady Cook goes out with injury: Here's the latest on his status
Missouri quarterback Brady Cook suffered a concerning injury during Saturday's Week 8 matchup against Auburn. Early in the first quarter, Cook was sacked and appeared to injure his ankle, forcing him to limp off the field.
Just a few plays later, Cook slipped on the turf, which led to him staying down for a moment before he could jog off to the Missouri locker room for evaluation.
Before exiting, Cook completed three of his four passes, totaling 37 yards. Although his ankle was taped, it was reported that he might return to the game, as indicated by ESPN's broadcast.
Missouri's offensive momentum continued as backup quarterback Drew Pyne, a transfer from Arizona State, stepped in, managing a 6-yard screen pass that set up a 51-yard field goal from kicker Blake Craig, putting the Tigers ahead 3-0, but they have yet to score again at the time of this writing.
Losing Cook for an extended period could be a major setback for Missouri’s offense. Coming into the game, he had already accumulated 1,357 passing yards with seven touchdowns and only one interception through six games. Additionally, he contributed four rushing touchdowns, showcasing his dual-threat ability. The Missouri Tigers will be closely monitoring Cook's status as the season progresses.
Currently, Cook still has not returned to the game and Pyne is still taking the snaps at quarterback for the Tigers.
With 8:39 remaining in the second quarter, Missouri and Auburn are tied at 3 apiece. Missouri came into this game with a 5-1 record and a 1-1 record in the SEC. The Tigers are currently ranked No. 19 in the AP Poll and are looking to pick up the win at home and keep themselves in the conversation for the College Football Playoff and SEC Championship contention.
Saturday Blitz will provide updates to Cook's status as we hear more.