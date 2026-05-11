Missouri star Ahmad Hardy in stable condition after being the victim of concert shooting

Missouri star running back Ahmad Hardy was the victim of a shooting early on Sunday morning at a concert in Mississippi. According to ESPN's Pete Thamel, Hardy suffered a gunshot wound on Sunday Morning, and immediately underwent surgery, and is in stable condition.

In a statement from Missouri, the school provided the following update on Ahmad Hardy's health.

"Mizzou Football student-athlete Ahmad Hardy was the victim of a shooting at a concert in Mississippi early Sunday morning and sustained a gunshot wound. Ahmad underwent surgery Sunday in Mississippi and is in stable condition. Ahmad is deeply loved by his teammates, coaches, friends, family and fans. We will continue to stand beside him and his family through this difficult time, offering our love, prayers, strength and support. A timeline for his return to football activities is unknown at this time. Mizzou Athletics will provide more information on his status when it becomes available." Missouri Athletics

After transferring to Missouri from UL Monroe, Ahmad Hardy quickly cemented his place as one of the stars of college football. Hardy ranked 4th in rushing attempts with 256, 2nd in yards with 1,649 rushing yards, and tied for 6th with 16 touchdowns while averaging 6.4 yards per carry.

Hardy heads into the 2026-27 college football season as a Heisman Trophy contender and a potential 1st round pick in the 2027 NFL Draft.

The timetable for a return to football isn't known at this point as Hardy's surgery is still very recent. The health of Ahmad Hardy is the most important factor after such a scary event that could've been life threatening.

This story will be updated as additional information is made available by the school and Ahmad Hardy.