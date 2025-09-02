Most absurd college football fan overreactions from Week 1 in 2025

With Week 0 and 1 both being in the books for the 2025 college football season, the media -- and especially the fans -- are now voicing their subtle opinions about what they saw.

It's an absolute certainty that fans will overreact on a weekly basis over the course of a college football season, but after the first game, there's a groundswell of horrible hot takes and unfounded opinions. Put it on your calendar, it's going to happen.

This year is no different, and these outlandish judgments could make it in the Ridiculous Take Hall of Fame.

5. Alabama needs to fire Kalen DeBoer now

Look, we get it, Alabama fans. You're frustrated. You're not used to seeing your team look like a JV squad against a supposedly weak opponent. Are things bleak in T-Town? Absolutely. But does that mean DeBoer is on his way out before Halloween? Probably not.

Alabama writer John Mitchell summed it up best, saying, "This isn't Texas A&M with Jimbo Fisher- Alabama doesn't have a multitude of big-money donors who would be willing to throw that kind of money around to pay the buyout. What money Alabama does get from its richer donors is being funnelled directly into NIL to remain competitive with roster building."

In other words, Alabama isn't poor, but they don't have money to squander on a massive buyout right now.

4. Georgia didn't have a Carson Beck problem, the rest of the team was the problem

Yes, Carson Beck had a respectable debut for Miami in a win against Notre Dame. His stat line of 20 completions for 205 yards and two touchdowns was solid enough to keep Miami in the game and give them a chance at a game-winning field goal. But just one game in, and fans already think Georgia's struggles last season weren't about Beck.

But let's not kid ourselves. Miami paid for more than just respectable or solid. They expect Beck to be a difference maker and a team leader. That simply never happened at Georgia. Maybe it was just chemistry, maybe his personality doesn't lend itself to the type of culture Kirby Smart and Georgia want, but he wasn't "him" while wearing UGA colors.

No one has ever said Carson Beck was a bad quarterback, he just wasn't the right quarterback for Georgia. Only time will tell if he's that guy for Miami.

3. Florida State is back

Yeah, it's easy to get excited when you're coming off a two-win season, and you open up the year by solidly beating Alabama. We're happy for you, Seminoles. But back? Not quite.

One game does not a season make, and the Noles still have a daunting schedule ahead of them. Will they win more than two games this year? Seems likely as they're already halfway there, but this FSU team still has a long way to go.

Just pump the brakes on the "we're back" chatter, and stick with "we're better".

2. Arch Manning stinks and everyone was wrong about him

So one game into the season, the anointed preseason Heisman Trophy winner and No. 1 overall 2026 NFL Draft pick didn't look great. The next big Manning turned in a forgettable 17 of 30, 170 yard, one TD one INT performance in the Longhorns' 14-7 loss to Ohio State.

Manning's accuracy was terrible (37 percent of his passes being off-target), his footwork was sloppy, and he never really looked comfortable.

But the fact is that Manning is still a very good quarterback, and will need time to develop, just like everyone else. This was his first game as the official Texas starting quarterback, and he was going up against the defending national champions in one of the most hostile road environments in the nation.

Just like it was absurd to crown him with Heisman and national championship-level accolades, it's equally absurd to say he's already a bust. Manning still has a lot of good football ahead of him.

1. UNC and Bill Belichick will be fine, it's only one game

This one may fall more under the category of an underreaction than and overreaction, but regardless - it's a wrong reaction.

There was not one thing seen on the field in the Tar Heels game(?) against TCU that could contest what everyone saw the Heels' traveling circus put on display all summer long. UNC looked lost and bewildered against a team they should have at least been competitive with.

Make no mistake, the Bill Belichick experiment in Chapel Hill will not end well, and chances are it will end more abruptly than Lou Holtz's stint with the New York Jets.