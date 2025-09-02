TCU humiliates North Carolina and Belichick on the field and then on social media

On Monday Night, everyone showed up in Chapel Hill, NC expecting a coronation as Bill Belichick and the North Carolina Tar Heels were going to establish themselves as a new power in College Football. Famous Alumni and ESPN's best crew showed up for the game and in the end they were all on hand to watch a beatdown as Sonny Dykes' TCU team demolished the Belichick led Tar Heels 48-14.

As if the punishment on the field wasn't bad enough, the TCU Horned Frogs took it to North Carolina in incredible fashion on social media.

The ESPN Broadcast made sure to let everyone know that Lawrence Taylor AKA LT was in attendance rooting on his alma mater North Carolina. Well, the TCU Horned Frogs have their own LT in Ladainian Tomlinson who may be the real LT according to TCU.

After every win, the TCU Horned Frogs release an incredible video with a ton of memes and given all of the offseason drama in Chapel Hill, this video was one of the best.

Deadspin posted telling everyone to wake up as Bill Belichick was making his College Football debut to which TCU bluntly told them to go back to sleep.

Babe go back to sleep. https://t.co/tyfK7iuELo — TCU Football (@TCUFootball) September 2, 2025

For North Carolina fans who just want to forget this game ever happened, the bad news is that they'll get to see it all over again when the Hulu documentary following this team is released. Based on how well they played in this game, the TCU Football program is excited so watch this episode when the show comes out.

when does episode one come out? https://t.co/ZOp6lUwgKF — TCU Football (@TCUFootball) September 2, 2025

After the first drive of the game, Colin Cowherd tweeted that Bill Belichick was the greatest coach aside from Saban to which TCU had an incredible response.

When Ohio State shut down the Texas offense with Matt Patricia calling plays, everyone wondered if Bill Belichick might have the same effect. The short answer is no.

I guess we’ll never know. https://t.co/40O9IeBxn7 — TCU Football (@TCUFootball) September 2, 2025

The good news for North Carolina fans and Bill Belichick is this game set the expectations back in a place where they should be. This team was never going to to win the ACC or establish themselves as a "33rd NFL Team" in the first year of the Bill Belichick era. Now with expectations set back at 0, Belichick and his staff can fade away from some of the spotlight for awhile and improve the team.

