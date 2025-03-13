Not everyone was a fan of Nick Saban's first year on College GameDay

Nick Saban’s jump from the sidelines to the ESPN College GameDay desk was always going to be an adjustment—for both him and viewers. The legendary coach spent years commanding Alabama’s football program with his trademark intensity and, apparently, that didn't sit well with some viewers of the show this season.

It turns out, some viewers took issue with Saban’s unfiltered language on air. A recent Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request reported by AL.com revealed that the FCC received three official complaints about Saban’s choice of words during College GameDay.

One particularly frustrated viewer from Missouri apparently counted his curse words, saying “Nick Saban said the word ‘s**’ twice, ‘b****’ once, and something else I can’t remember. I tune in to gain knowledge and insight on college football, not to have profanity stuffed in my face by a former coach trying to be funny.”

Another complaint, reportedly filed within minutes of a December episode’s conclusion, took issue with College GameDay airing in the morning while using what the viewer felt was inappropriate language.

“No one is able to sit down with their children and watch a football show without exposing them to profanity,” they wrote, also calling out fellow analyst Pat McAfee.

Despite the complaints, ESPN hasn’t faced any penalties, and the FCC has not taken further action.

At this point, it’s unclear if Saban will rein in his language next season. He’s spent his entire career speaking bluntly, and that’s part of what makes him entertaining. Some fans love his unfiltered analysis, while others feel College GameDayshould be more family-friendly.

ESPN does have an obligation to make sure that it is a family-friendly show — with kids in attendance for the show every morning during the football season — and this isn't the type of report that we'd imagine Disney would take kindly to, but it's unclear if that will result in changes or not.

