Multiple starters enter Transfer Portal after Stanford fires head coach

It didn’t take long for the dominoes to fall once Stanford made its move at the top. Just days after firing head coach Troy Taylor, multiple key players from the Cardinal program have entered the NCAA Transfer Portal.

Among the first to announce their departure were linebacker David Bailey and wide receiver Mudia Reuben, two names that could garner serious interest around the country. And now, offensive lineman Jake Maikkula—arguably one of the team’s most versatile and reliable linemen—is joining them.

This exodus doesn’t come as a huge surprise.

When a coaching change takes place, the NCAA allows players a 30-day window to enter the portal, and for many athletes, it’s an opportunity to find a better fit or have a fresh start. But for Stanford, losing multiple starters in one swoop is still a tough pill to swallow—especially when you consider the caliber of talent that’s leaving and the fact that there's not much top-tier talent in the program currently anyway, at least compared to many teams around the nation.

What the Stanford football transfers bring to their next team

Let’s start with David Bailey. The junior linebacker has been a standout on the defensive side of the ball for the past three seasons. After flashing as a freshman, he led the team in sacks in back-to-back years, notching seven this past season while also proving his ability to stop the run. Bailey will be one of the more sought-after prospects in the spring window, in my opinion.

Then there’s wide receiver Mudia Reuben. While he hasn’t been a full-time starter, he was expected to have a breakout season before injury cut his junior year short. He still managed four catches and a touchdown in limited action, but his sophomore campaign—where he caught 15 passes for 199 yards—offered a glimpse of what he can bring when healthy. With two years of eligibility left, Reuben could be a sneaky good pickup for a program looking for depth and upside at receiver.

Jake Maikkula, meanwhile, brings something every offensive line coach covets: Versatility. He played in all 12 games last season and made 11 starts, lining up at multiple spots across the line. He's listed at 6-foot-5 and 295 pounds, likely making him a tackle at a premiere program.

In total, there have been 12 players transfer from Stanford this offseason.

We'd expect that more players will transfer from Stanford before the 30-day window is up.

Read More