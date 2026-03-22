Nation’s No. 1 QB Elijah Haven continues dominant run with Elite 11 Finals invite

As the Spring continues to progress, the top focus for college football programs aside from their spring practices is starting to build up their 2027 Recruiting Classes. The elimination of the Spring Transfer Portal window has given coaches far more time to focus on tradtional recruiting which should lead to an exciting cycle.

While the High School players are also in the offseason, coaches are able to get a much better look at recruits thanks to camp circuits. This week, the Elite 11 quarterback camp series was in New Orleans bringing some of the best quarterbacks in the Country together.

Elijah Haven's impressive showing continues to raise his stock

Among all of the players in the 2027 recruiting cycle, few may be as sought after as Baton Rouge Native Elijah Haven. Given that LSU already holds a commitment from Louisiana Native Peyton Houston, the recruitment of Haven is wide open for other top schools to enter the race. Haven is ranked as the 11th best player in the Country and the top quarterback in the class according to Rivals Industry Recruiting Rankings.

On Saturday, Elijah Haven's showing at the Elite 11 New Orleans camp punched his ticket to compete with the best in the Country at the Elite 11 finals.

As Elijah Haven's recruitment continues, the elite quarterback continues to build his lead as the Nation's top recruit. Haven's recruitment is loaded as Alabama, Florida, Kentucky, Michigan, and Auburn are all still pushing to land the elite signal caller.

Elijah Haven is a massive quarterback recruit at 6-foot-4 and 220 pounds who's been impressing as a recruit for years. Alabama is seen as the leader in Haven's recruitment, but it wouldn't be shocking to see any of his top contenders emerge over the next several months before his Senior season begins.