Nation's No. 1 QB is next on Ohio State's ambitious 2028 recruiting wish list

Ryan Day has the Ohio State football program firing on all cylinders coming off an undefeated regular season with another run to the College Football Playoff. Under Urban Meyer and through the Ryan Dat era, the Buckeyes have built the foundation of the program through traditional recruiting. While the Transfer Portal can fill holes with star players, when you can land elite blue-chip recruits like Ohio State, it's far more attractive to attack recruiting.

The Buckeyes' next slate of stars is incredibly promising as the Buckeyes hold the Nation's 5th ranked recruiting class in the 2027 cycle with 3 5-star recruits committed. While Ohio State will be thrilled when this class puts pen to paper, with the way the 2028 class has started, everyone may already be looking toward the future.

Ohio State trending for the Nation's top QB in 2028 recruiting class

As both the High School and College Football seasons approach, the top quarterbacks in the 2028 recruiting class are starting to close in on decisions before their Junior seasons which will allow their colleges to build a class around them. On Monday Afternoon, the top quarterback in the 2028 recruiting class, Christopher Vargas, set his commitment date for Friday, August 8th.

🚨NEWS🚨 5-star QB Christopher Vargas will announce his commitment on August 8, @Hayesfawcett3 and @SWiltfong_ report⏳



Vargas is the No. 1 QB in the 2028 Rivals300.



Read: https://t.co/yy5Bx7xum6 pic.twitter.com/Od6XUKHfjx — Rivals (@Rivals) August 3, 2026

According to Rivals' recruiting rankings, Christopher Vargas is the 15th ranked player in the country, the top quarterback in the class, and the top player out of Massachusetts.

The news of Christopher Vargas' recruitment winding down is incredible news for the Ohio State Buckeyes and Ryan Day. Ohio State has long been seen as the front runner for Christopher Vargas, and as the news of his commitment date was released, Rivals' Adam Gorney joined Steve Wiltfong and Chad Simmons with a prediction of the Buckeyes to win out.

Landing Christopher Vargas would be the latest splash in an incredible start to the 2028 recruiting class for Ohio State. The Buckeyes would be pairing the Nation's top QB with elite 5-star WR recruit Jett Harrison, who ranks as a top-5 player in the class. The Buckeyes also hold commitments from top 100 recruit Elijah Newman-Hall at RB along with 30th ranked DL Jameer Whyce.

The Buckeyes continue to build an incredible pipeline of talent through traditional recruiting, and with the rate at which the program has churned out elite NFL caliber talent, the trend should only continue for Ohio State.