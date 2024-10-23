National Analyst gives update on potential Deion Sanders and Florida State reunion
Deion Sanders has been rumored to be the next coach at Florida State for several years at this point, but right now, Mike Norvell is still the coach of the Seminoles.
A recent update from Barstool Sports' Dan "Big Cat" Katz, however, has sparked fresh speculation about Deion Sanders' potential move to Florida State. Katz’s comments come at a time when Florida State's football program, led by Norvell, is struggling to regain any semblance of respectability.
As we mentioned before, this isn’t the first time Sanders’ name has been linked to the Seminoles, but with Norvell's team sitting at a dismal 1-6 this season, the rumors have taken on new life.
During a segment on Barstool, Katz floated Sanders' name as a possible replacement for Norvell, stating, "Doesn't it feel like Florida State has the magic bullet if they need it and it’s to just get Deion Sanders?" Katz, referencing Sanders' success at Colorado, went on to express his belief that Sanders has the ability to bring Florida State back into the modern era of college football.
Katz’s comments have reignited debates on whether Sanders, who once interviewed for the job back in 2020, would consider a return to his alma mater if offered the opportunity.
Back in 2020, Sanders was a contender for the Florida State head coach role, but the job eventually went to Norvell. Despite not getting the job, Sanders expressed no hard feelings, explaining that he was focused on dominating in his current position. He said, "I knocked it out of the park," referring to his interview with Florida State, but added, "God didn’t see fit for me to have that. So I’m here and I’m happy and I’m elated."
Now, several seasons later, Sanders’ stock has risen considerably after his successful tenure at Jackson State and his ongoing stint at Colorado, where he has helped the program defy expectations. With rumors swirling that Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders might leave Colorado soon for the NFL Draft, some are wondering if Sanders might be ready to make another big move, especially as Florida State falters under Norvell.
However, there are potential obstacles to Sanders heading back to Florida State. For one, Norvell’s $65 million buyout clause could make it difficult for the university to part ways with him, especially given Florida State’s ongoing legal battles with the ACC.
Another factor to consider is whether Sanders would even want to leave Colorado at this point. During a recent interview that Saturday Blitz covered last week, Travis Hunter,revealed that Sanders loves being at Colorado despite its differences from Florida.
Ultimately, Katz’s comments have injected new excitement into the ongoing discussion about Sanders’ future. As Florida State looks to recover from a disastrous season, and with Sanders' name continuously floated for high-profile positions, it remains to be seen whether Florida State will make a move for their former standout player. For now, Sanders seems focused on his current role, but as we’ve seen throughout his career, predicting Deion Sanders' next move is never straightforward.
