National analyst surprises everyone naming the "deepest quarterback room" in the college football

Having a strong starting quarterback is a must in college football, but in today’s game, depth matters just as much. Injuries and transfers can shake up a team’s season in an instant.

CBS Sports recently ranked the deepest quarterback rooms in college football for 2025—focusing not just on the starters but also teams that they believe have built strong depth charts behind them. The first team might surprise you.

Alabama Leads the Pack

According to CBS Sports, Alabama has the deepest quarterback room in the country. The Crimson Tide may not have a clear-cut starter yet, but the competition between Ty Simpson, Austin Mack, and Keelon Russell gives them a situation that CBS feels good about. Simpson, a former five-star recruit, has been patient for his shot, while Mack followed new head coach Kalen DeBoer from Washington. The unknown? Russell, an elite freshman.

Right now, we'd give the edge to Simpson as the starter.

LSU, Arizona State, and Baylor Follow Close Behind

LSU has one of the best returning quarterbacks in the nation in Garrett Nussmeier, but what makes their room stand out is Mississippi State transfer Michael Van Buren, who will back up Nussmeier in 2025 and look to take over the position in 2026.

Meanwhile, Arizona State is in good hands with Sam Leavitt, a College Football Playoff starter last season, and Jeff Sims, who has logged nearly 1,000 pass attempts across multiple programs. Baylor rounds out the top four with Sawyer Robertson leading his group, including Auburn transfer Walker White.

Notre Dame and Auburn Both Have Intriguing QB Rooms

At Notre Dame, Steve Angeli and CJ Carr are set to battle for the starting job, with Carr being one of the Irish’s highest-rated QB recruits in years. We'd still give the edge to Angeli for the starting position.

Auburn, meanwhile, doesn’t have a guaranteed superstar, but they might have the most experienced group in Jackson Arnold (Oklahoma transfer) and Ashton Daniels (Stanford transfer) both making their way to the program.

Read More