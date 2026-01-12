National Championship odds further shift as Miami fights for respect

We're a week away from the College Football Playoff National Championship Game where the Miami Hurricanes and Indiana Hoosiers will battle to be crowned the kings of the sport. These two teams have taken wildly different paths to get to this point, and whether it's Curt Cignetti or Mario Cristobal who wins it all, it will be a storybook ending.

On Selection Sunday, Miami didn't even know if it would make the field with a 10-2 regular season record, but they managed to inch out Notre Dame for the final at-large bid. The Hurricanes have since proved the committee right, knocking off Texas A&M, Ohio State, and Ole Miss.

Indiana, on the other hand, had nothing to worry about as the clear top team in the Country and Big Ten Champions. Curt Cignetti didn't let the team's regular season get to their head either as they demolished Alabama and Oregon.

Given how tough these teams are playing, everyone expects to see an all out war in the National Championship.

The oddsmakers continue to count Miami out

When the National Championship matchup was first set, the oddsmakers favored Indiana, making the Hoosiers 7.5 point favorites over the Hurricanes. As we get closer to the National Championship Game, the Hoosiers are only growing as favorites as FanDuel Sportsbook now has the Hoosiers as 8.5 point favorites.

As the spread continues to grow, so does the total as the total has grown to 48.5 points after opening at 47.5 points.

All gambling odds and lines are subject to change

The oddsmakers continue to count out the Miami Hurricanes while giving Indiana a ton of credit, which the Hoosiers certainly do deserve. Given how great both defenses have played, it's hard not to imagine this game being a rock fight that could come down to the final possession.