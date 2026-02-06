NC State emerging as favorite for Philip Rivers’ son in major recruitment

The best resource for a program on the recruiting trail is often having family ties to a recruit. The NC State Wolfpack have the ultimate advantage with quarterback Gunner Rivers in the 2027 recruiting class as he's the son of future NFL Hall of Fame quarterback Phillip Rivers. As NC State tries to line up a successor for after CJ Bailey leaves the program, Gunner Rivers is the perfect recruit to target.

The obvious tie between NC State and Gunner Rivers is the fact that Phillip Rivers is a program icon. Rivers started for the Wolfpack from 2000 through 2003 where rewrote the record books posting 4 outstanding seasons. Rivers' number 17 was retired by the Wolfpack before he even played his final home game.

The Rivers legacy could continune at NC State

As the recruitment of Gunner Rivers continues, the NC State Wolfpack are emerging as the frontrunners, as On3's Steve Wiltfong logged his expert prediction for Gunner to continue the family tradition.

Rivals’ @SWiltfong_ has logged an expert prediction for NC State to land 4-star QB Gunner Rivers🐺



Gunner is the son of 8x Pro Bowler Philip Rivers.



Landing Gunner Rivers would be a massive addition for the future of the NC State Wolfpack at quarterback. According to Rivals' Industry Recruiting Rankings, Gunner Rivers is the 79th ranked player in the Country, the 7th ranked quarterback in the class, and the 2nd ranked player out of Alabama.

NC State doesn't just have Phillip Rivers helping them in this recruitment either as they signed one of Gunner Rivers' teammates Noah Moss in the 2026 recruiting cycle.

While Gunner Rivers playing college football would've been cool to see regardless, it'll be special if he goes on to play at NC State. Seeing the son of Phillip Rivers playing quarterback for the Wolfpack will be incredible, especially if he's able to lead the team to a turnaround in the ACC or to the College Football Playoff.