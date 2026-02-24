NC State keeps it in the family as Gunner Rivers follows in his father’s footsteps

The attention in college football has turned to the recruiting trail as Spring practices are still a ways away while the activity in the Transfer Portal has grinded to a halt. Most programs are looking to start building out their 2027 recruiting classes as the top recruits are starting to pick their programs. The best place to start for each team is at quarterback as they become the biggest recruiters in the class.

Having a legacy recruit in a class can help a program a ton as it gives the team an inside track to land a commitment. On Monday Night, the NC State Wolfpack cashed in landing a quarterback recruit thanks to family ties.

Gunner Rivers gives NC State it's clear quarterback of the future

NC State picked up a massive commitment on Monday Night, landing Gunner Rivers who's the son of NFL legend Philip Rivers.

🚨BREAKING🚨 4-star QB Gunner Rivers has committed to NC State🐺



Gunner is the son of 8x Pro Bowler Philip Rivers.



Read: https://t.co/GS9zEUbwYL pic.twitter.com/sC6Sxaotgs — Rivals (@Rivals) February 23, 2026

Philip Rivers is a program icon at NC State which gave the Wolfpack the inside track to land the 4-star recruit. Gunner Rivers is a 4-star recruit, ranked as the 117th ranked player in the Country, the 12th ranked Quarterback in the class, and the 4th ranked player out of Alabama.

Philip Rivers started for the Wolfpack from 2000 through 2003 where rewrote the record books during his 4 outstanding seasons. Philip Rivers' number 17 was retired by the Wolfpack before he even played his final home game, but it would be awesome to see his son follow in his footsteps.

Heading into 2026, CJ Bailey could be playing his final season for the Wolfpack as he's shown enough talent to be a NFL Draft candidate. Once Bailey's time at NC State comes to a close, all eyes will be on Gunner Rivers who can hopefully bring the program back to ACC Championship contention.