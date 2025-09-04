NCAA oversight committee backs one Transfer Portal window in landmark vote

Times are changing in College Football as the NCAA Football Oversight Committee voted on Thursday supporting the move from two transfer portal windows down to a single transfer portal window that would open on January 2nd.

The NCAA FB Oversight Committee voted today to support a single transfer portal in January, sources tell @YahooSports, ushering in a significant change.



The Administrative Committee still needs to formally adopt the change later. The 10-day window is expected to open Jan. 2. — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) September 4, 2025

The vote is just the first step in moving toward a single transfer portal model as the NCAA Administrative Committee still needs to formally adopt the change in a vote that will need to take place by October 1st.

Moving to one transfer portal window is truly monumental and if the vote is approved in the Administrative Committed, it would change how the entire system operates. For year's since players were able to transfer without sitting out, all College Football coaches have asked for is a single transfer portal window and now they're on the verge of getting their wish.

As the system currently operates, there are two transfer portal windows in the Winter and in the Spring which line up with the semesters in college. The Winter window always opens after the regular bowls are finished but, opens before the expanded 12 team College Football Playoff is finished which may need to be the next fix.

Having a Spring Transfer Portal window has played a massive part in killing depth on a ton of teams which made it the worst of the two windows. Typically, a player will know where they stand on the depth chart after Spring practice and rather than sticking around to wait their turn they'll simply transfer to play sooner.

This change will also keep the bigger schools from taking star players from smaller schools just because their roster isn't good enough. We often see that teams will realize they're weak at a position in the Spring and rather than continuing to develop their own players, they'll tamper to bring in a proven piece.

While moving to only one transfer portal window will create more chaos in the Winter, it was a much needed change for the coaches. Now, there will at least be some order brought to the sport bringing some power back to the side of the schools.

