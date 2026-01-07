Nebraska answered its QB question almost immediately after Kenny Minchey’s exit

Nebraska's offseason started on a less than stellar note as quarterback Dylan Raiola announced that he would be entering the Transfer Portal. The move hurt as Raiola signaled a bright future when he committed, but it also gave the Cornhuskers a chance to land a steadier quarterback for the 2026 season.

It looked like Matt Rhule and his staff found the answer shortly after the Transfer Portal opened on Friday as they reeled in Notre Dame transfer Kenny Minchey. All plans were then thrown out the window when Kenny Minchey flipped his commitment to Kentucky stunning everyone.

Matt Rhule's quick pivot lands him a starting quarterback

On Tuesday Night, less than 24 hours after losing Kenny Minchey, the Nebraska Cornhuskers found their starting quarterback as UNLV Transfer Anthony Colandrea committed.

The way that Nebraska was quickly able to pivot after losing Kenny Minchey was beyond impressive, and shows just how prepared they were for any possible outcome. Anthony Colandrea, DJ Lagway, and Aidan Chiles were all lined up for visits this week, but the first quarterback to make the trip ends up committing to the Huskers.

It's important to note that Colandrea is committed as of right now, and not signed which could be bad news as the same was the case when Kenny Minchey committed.

For Nebraska, the team lands an experience veteran, and they'll need to hope that he plays to the level he played at against UNLV rather than his showing at Virginia. This season, Colandrea passed for 3,459 yards and 23 touchdowns with 9 interceptions while rushing for another 10 touchdowns with 649 yards.

During his time at Virginia, Colandrea wasn't nearly as effective as a passer, and he struggled with interceptions which will be the concern for Nebraska fans, but they'll also have an exciting young player in TJ Lateef who could push for the job.