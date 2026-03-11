Nebraska football players launch major challenge against the NCAA's NIL enforcement

In the Summer of 2025, college sports were changed forever when the House Settlement was agreed upon changing the way athletes were compensated. The headline of the settlement was the fact that colleges could now pay their own athletes through revenue sharing. One of the factors that many didn't pay a ton of attention to was the establishment of the College Sports Commission.

The College Sports Commission or the "CSC" was put in place to oversee NIL and Revenue Sharing deals to ensure that athletes were being paid for the right reasons as the hope is to limit the power that collectives have over college sports. The issue is that with thousands of athletes around the Country, there were always going to be deals that were denied that sparked lawsuits or backlash.

Nebraska football nears pivotal lawsuit against the CSC

On Tuesday, the Nebraska Cornhuskers presented the first challenge to the NIL Go clearinghouse as 18 football players retained counsel over rejected NIL deals according to Ross Dellenger.

A group of 18 Nebraska football players has retained counsel and poses the first serious challenge to the CSC’s NIL Go clearinghouse over rejected NIL deals, sources tell @YahooSports.



As an arbitration hearing nears, eligibility & millions are at stake - https://t.co/uqLuwvhBiZ — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) March 10, 2026

The upcoming hearings will set a major precedent across college sports that all athletes and schools will be watching closely. The deals were rejected as the CSC Clearinghouse felt that the deals fell under "warehousing" which is where in this case Nebraska's MMR partner Playfly purchased the athletes NIL rights for future endorsement opportunities.

Playfly has become a major party in college sports as they've reached deals with plenty of schools across the Country. Notably, a proposed offer to Brendan Sorsby from LSU through Playfly was leaked this offseason after the Cincinnati star chose Texas Tech in the Transfer Portal.

If the ruling against the players is upheld, it's far from the last we will hear in this case as the players will have additional paths to challenging the ruling. On the other hand, a win for the players could spark an avalanche of similar cases over deals that were shot down. College sports looked to have the agency in place to combat unfair deals, but now that authority figure is in jeopardy.