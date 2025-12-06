New Cal HC Tosh Lupoi scores early win as Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele commits to return

This season was another middling year for the California Golden Bears as they finished just 7-5 with a 4-4 record in ACC Play. After a shocking blowout loss to Stanford, Cal made the decision to move on from Justin Wilcox after 9 seasons leading the program. While the decision to fire Justin Wilcox was the right decision, it left one big concern for the fanbase.

After elite quarterback recruit Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele signed with Oregon, he entered the Transfer Portal and joined Cal who was a constant factor in his recruitment. as a true freshman, Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele was stellar passing for 3,117 yards and 17 touchdowns while rushing for another 3 touchdowns.

The move to fire Justin Wilcox and start a new era of Cal Football left most fans concerned that they may lose their bright young star to the Transfer Portal.

Tosh Lupoi gets his first win at Cal locking in JKS

On Saturday Morning, Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele took to social media to share that he met with his new head coach while sharing his belief in Cal and Coach Lupoi, confirming he will be back in 2026.

Jaron confirms he’ll be a Bear after a visit from Tosh Lupoi. https://t.co/XoXMGI8He3 — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) December 6, 2025

The news is massive for Cal as they instantly lock in their most important player, setting this team up for success next season. Sagapolutele flashed as a true freshman, and getting him back in the fold next season gives him and this team a chance to take a massive leap. One of the biggest struggles for the freshman was turnover, with 9 interceptions, but in his second season, he should be able to limit them.

Tosh Lupoi can now hit the ground running once he takes over in the role full-time when Oregon's season comes to an end. Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele gives Cal a great piece to build around, and he should allow the Golden Bears to attract a ton of talent to Berkley to start this rebuild.