New ESPN vs YouTube TV update spells trouble for College Football fans

For the past week, one of the biggest stories in the sports world, especially for College Football fans has been the ongoing dispute between Disney who owns ESPN and ABC with Google who owns YouTube TV. There had been warnings that the dispute could lead to a blackout, but no one expected it when ESPN and the affiliated channels came off of YouTube TV during the final minutes of Tulane Vs UTSA.

We're now more than a week into this dispute, and there still hasn't been a resolution by the two parties. We've seen an entire College Football Saturday, Monday Night Football, and other College Football games all played, yet ESPN remains off YouTube TV as the sides aren't any closer.

Now as we're on the 8th day of this dispute on Friday, the concern is once again at the highest level for College Football fans who are still subscribed to YouTube TV as the threat of another weekend without the games is real.

The latest news on the YouTube TV dispute is alarming

As another weekend of games is on the horizon, YouTube TV subscribers were hoping to hear news that the sides reached a deal. Instead, it's the exact opposite as Andrew Marchand of The Athletic reports that the two sides remain far apart in negotiations.

NEW COLUMN: Pessimism in standoff as ESPN, YouTube TV head toward ‘Monday Night’ showdown https://t.co/z2utpFEO4B — Andrew Marchand (@AndrewMarchand) November 7, 2025

The two sides each think they have the leverage which means neither appears willing to budge in this negotiation. ESPN knows YouTube TV needs their programing, and with their own streaming app, they won't be in any rush to give YouTube TV a discount when subscribers may join their platform instead. YouTube TV also knows that ESPN needs their platform as every game that goes on without being streamed on YouTube TV only hurts ESPN's ratings.

The hope is that this deal is resolved before Saturday Morning as the fans are already paying for the platforms and in the end will end up being responsible for paying whatever increased price comes out of this all.