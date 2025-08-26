New Mexico just trolled Michigan with a Depth Chart full of movie characters

As Week 1 of the College Football season is here, every program starts to release their depth charts which has fanbases diving down the rabbit hole dissecting every decision the coaching staff made. While most schools release a two-deep depth chart for the fanbase and the media some schools opt to keep their information under wraps so their opponents don't gain a leg up on them.

Among the programs who are looking to reveal their depth chart as the team is actually on the field are the Michigan Wolverines. Given that the Michigan Wolverines won't release their depth chart, their Week 1 opponent the New Mexico Lobos said why should we?

New Mexico's depth chart features Tom Hanks, Tom Cruise, and Leonardo DiCaprio

On Tuesday, the New Mexico Lobos decided to troll Michigan for not releasing a depth chart by releasing their imaginary two-deep depth chart.

We have our first official two-deep for @UNMLoboFB vs. Michigan, which of course doesn’t produce a two-deep.



This works. #GoLobos pic.twitter.com/UCoePncCSS — New Mexico Lobos (@UNMLOBOS) August 26, 2025

The depth chart is one of the greatest troll jobs in College Football history as the entire list is characters played by Tom Hanks, Tom Cruise, or Leonardo DiCaprio. The lone issue you can find with the team is that some of the positions are clearly wrong.

With the calmness and poise in which "Sully" landed the plane, it's hard to envision another player you'd want under center leading a two minute drill. The good news is that with Forrest Gump at running back, the New Mexico Lobos won't need to air it out much.

On defense, it's hard to watch Brian Flanagan in Cocktail with the ability to catch and throw bottles behind his back and not put him at defensive back where he can make plays on the football. The intensity Les Grossman showed in Tropic Thunder would make him fearsome at Middle Linebacker rather than in the trenches.

Putting Frank Abagnale of Catch Me If You Can fame at kick returner may be the most perfect casting of the entire depth chart.

The entire depth chart release as a whole is perfect and the best way to get back at a team for not releasing a depth chart. The only gripe may be the players on the two-deep and some of the snubs but, it's otherwise a flawless release.

