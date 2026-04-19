New York Giants 3 Round Mock Draft after the stunning Dexter Lawrence trade

Hiring John Harbaugh and an impressive free agency made it look like the New York Giants were having a dream free agency. Instead, All-Pro defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence demanded a trade creating a major issue for the Giants. What looked like a contract leverage move quickly became serious when the two sides reportedly reached an impasse.

On Saturday Night, the New York Giants stunned the NFL, trading Dexter Lawrence to the Bengals in exchange for the 10th Overall Pick in this year's draft.

New York Giants transform the offense in 3 round mock draft after trading Dexter Lawrence

5. New York Giants: Sonny Styles - Linebacker - Ohio State

While the Giants signed Tremaine Edmunds, the team needs to find a long term plan at linebacker next to him. Sonny Styles has dominated the pre-draft process as his testing numbers make him look like a potential superstar in this era. Styles' background as a safety will make him a great fit next to Edmunds while he can eventually become the centerpiece of this unit.

10. New York Giants: Caleb Downs - Safety - Ohio State

A staple of every John Harbaugh defense in Baltimore was a great safety, and he won't shy away from picking one in the 1st Round. Caleb Downs is arguably the best player in this class, but positional value will hurt his stock. Downs can instanly pair with Jevon Holland to give the defense a significant upgrade in the backend.

37. New York Giants: Christen Miller - Defensive Tackle - Georgia

After trading away Dexter Lawrence, the New York Giants are going to need to get better on the interior. The Giants run defense was abysmal in 2025, and with all the pass rushers off the edge, the team needs to add run stuffers. Christen Miller needs to continue developing as a pass rusher, but he'd instantly transform the run defense.