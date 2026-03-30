New York Giants 3-Round Mock Draft: Trade down lands Jaxson Dart a key weapon

The New York Giants have built a major level of buzz this offseason as John Harbaugh takes over at the helm. While the team was one of the worst in the league, rookies Jaxson Dart and Cam Skattebo became major stars, and for the first time in a long time, the Giants finally look like they're heading toward contention.

After free agency, all attention turns to the NFL Draft where the Giants currently hold the 5th Overall Pick. While the team may pick 5th Overall, trading back would be wise as the team doesn't hold a 3rd round pick due to the Jaxson Dart trade. If the board falls in the Giants favor, a trade would make perfect sense to pick up more assets.

Major mock draft trade lands the New York Giants a weapon for Jaxson Dart

10. New York Giants: Caleb Downs - Safety - Ohio State

If the Giants hold onto the 5th Overall Pick, Caleb Downs will be one of the players in the mix, but they'd likely still be able to land him 10th Overall. The Giants have one safety in Jevon Holland, but former 2nd round pick Tyler Nubin has struggled in his role. Caleb Downs could help overhaul the Giants secondary while helping against the run where the team struggled mightily.

37. New York Giants: Colton Hood - Cornerback - Tennessee

One of the biggest issues for the Giants was poor cornerback play as Deontae Banks has been a bust while Paulson Adebo struggled at times. The Giants will need to add a cornerback to develop long term as this roster gets more expensive. Colton Hood had an impressive season as Tennessee’s top corner, and he could become the building block for the next wave in the secondary.

41. New York Giants: Germie Bernard - Wide Receiver - Alabama

The New York Giants lost their slot wide receiver in free agency as Wan’Dale Robinson followed Brian Daboll to Tennessee after his 1st 1,000 yard season. While John Harbaugh and his staff signed some veteran free agents, landing Dart a weapon he can develop with would be key. Germie Bernard would be a perfect slot receiver for Dart to develop with, and he could eventually develop into the go-to receiver.