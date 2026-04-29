Nick Saban admits Alabama, other traditional powers face new reality in NIL era

Over the past several years, college sports, especially college football, have dramatically shifted into a new era. The introduction of NIL and revenue sharing has allowed new programs to become contenders overnight, while others have started to fall behind. When Nick Saban retired, many pointed to the new era as the driving force behind his retirement.

Building a roster is far different now as you used to pitch players on things like program tradition and producing NFL Draft picks. Everyone now can use those claims, but NIL and Revenue Sharing offers can drive a recruitment.

Nick Saban shares a subtle truth about Alabama and other blue bloods

On Wednesday, Nick Saban joined The Paul Finebaum Show, where he dove into how the jobs everyone once coveted now trail the ones with the most resources.

"The best traditional jobs are no longer the best traditional jobs. The people who have the most money have the best opportunity to win. That’s the way it is. Just because you have great tradition doesn’t mean if you don’t have the support to pay the players, other teams are gonna do better than you." Nick Saban

While Nick Saban is speaking generally, it's also clear that he's talking about Alabama in a way. The Crimson Tide under Nick Saban had all the recruiting advantages with the tradition he built, but now Kalen DeBoer is tasked with playing a different game.

The Big Ten and schools like Texas Tech have started to pour a ton of resources into their roster, and it's shown both in the recruiting rankings and on the field. Teams like Indiana, Oregon, and Texas Tech have spent big on their rosters leading to deep playoff runs.

Moving forward, money is going to continue to drive college football unless there's a salary cap placed on how much teams can spend on their rosters. Coaches will take the jobs that promise the most resources, and in turn, they'll build the best rosters with the boatloads of money at their disposal.