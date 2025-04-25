Nick Saban can't stop raving about what the Panthers did for Bryce Young

It's been a rocky road for Bryce Young in the NFL so far. The Panthers didn’t exactly set him up for success last year. But that might finally be changing—and if you needed any confirmation that Carolina is moving in the right direction, Nick Saban just gave it.

After the Panthers drafted Arizona wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan with the 8th overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, Saban lit up while talking about Young’s new target.

“He’s very smooth athletically… He makes some very difficult catches. I think this guy’s going to be a great player,” Saban said. And when Nick Saban says someone’s going to be great, people tend to listen.

“I can just see Bryce Young now with a smile on his face”—Nick Saban comments on the Panthers newest WR Tetairoa McMillan. — Carla Metts (@CarlaMetts) April 25, 2025

Now let’s not forget—this isn’t Carolina’s first crack at surrounding their young quarterback with talent. Just last year, they grabbed Xavier Legette with the final pick of the first round. That move showed intent. This one? It shows urgency. The Panthers know that for Bryce Young to thrive, he’s going to need weapons who can not only get open but also make plays downfield. With McMillan, they might’ve just found their guy.

At 6-foot-4 and 219 pounds, McMillan brings exactly what Young has lacked—size, separation, and a giant catch radius. He had a monster college career at Arizona, racking up over 3,400 yards and 26 touchdowns in three seasons.

It’s clear Carolina is going all-in on giving Young the tools to succeed. This is no longer about “wait and see” development. It’s about results. When you spend back-to-back first-round picks on wide receivers, you're making a statement. You're saying, "we believe in our quarterback—and we’re not going to let him sink because we didn’t give him help."

So yeah, Saban’s fired up. And he should be. Bryce Young’s got two explosive playmakers now—one who’s already had a year in the system, and another with All-American credentials and the ability to change a game in one snap. It will be interesting to see how things play out there this season as Young attempts to lead a turnaround in Charlotte.

