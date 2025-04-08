Nick Saban does the unthinkable following his first year with ESPN College GameDay

Nick Saban isn’t used to finishing second in anything, but even by his standards, what’s happened since his move to television is remarkable.

In just his first season as a full-time analyst on ESPN’s College GameDay, Saban has been nominated for a Sports Emmy Award. That’s no small feat—especially when you consider how rare this kind of individual recognition is, even on a show with GameDay’s track record.

Sure, College GameDay has won multiple Emmys as a program, and Kirk Herbstreit has earned some well-deserved accolades of his own over the years. But for Saban to be nominated this quickly—under the “Outstanding Personality/Emerging On-Air Talent” category, no less—is just unheard of. He’s in the same conversation as fellow nominees like Jason Kelce, Ryan Fitzpatrick, Richard Sherman, and Jay Wright, who each brought big personalities and championship pedigrees of their own to the studio.

Saban joined the GameDay crew after retiring from coaching in January 2024. His résumé is legendary: seven national championships, a .804 career winning percentage, and a reputation as one of the most dominant forces in college football history. But no one knew exactly how he’d translate to live television.

While there are some fans who haven't enjoyed seeing Saban every Saturday morning in the fall, most have quickly embraced the new version of the legendary coach —sharp, witty, and surprisingly comfortable in front of the camera. He hasn’t shied away from strong opinions, occasionally tossing in the kind of commentary that gets people talking (and sometimes laughing). That edge, combined with his insight into the evolving world of college football, made him a natural fit on a show that thrives on energy and perspective.

What makes this Emmy nomination even more fascinating is the context of Saban’s remarks about the changing landscape of college football. In a recent podcast appearance, he said that if he were coaching today, he’d rather be in the NFL than deal with the current college model, where NIL and the transfer portal have shifted the entire sport into something that many college football fans strongly dislike.

At this point, it’s hard to call anything Nick Saban does surprising, but you've got admit that even the biggest Saban fan probably didn't see him receiving accolades in his first year. Well, maybe they did.

Whether or not he walks away with the Emmy, just being nominated in his first year is a win that even he might not have seen coming.

