Nick Saban gives blunt answer about the future of college football

Nick Saban might be retired from coaching, but he’s not finished with college football—not even close.

Just days after it was revealed that former President Donald Trump plans to create a new commission to "fix" college sports, Saban was named as a co-chair. You’d think that might come with some fanfare or at least a detailed plan. But Saban? He’s just as confused as the rest of us.

Speaking ahead of the Regions Traditions Pro-Am event in Birmingham, Alabama, the legendary former Alabama coach—and current ESPN College GameDay analyst—was asked about his role on the new commission. His response was about as blunt and honest as it can get.

“To be honest with you, I don’t really know much about this commission,” Saban said. “I don’t really know what the commission will do. I think we know what needs to be done, I just think we need to figure out who’s got the will to do it. I learned one thing about coaching all these years: when you get into a subject like this that’s very complex, it’s probably good not to talk about it off the cuff. So I’ll find out more about it, and if there’s something I can do to help college football be better, I’ll always be committed to do that. I was committed to do that as a coach, to help players be more successful in life, and I’d continue to do that same thing now.”

It doesn’t get much more direct than that. Saban is willing to help, sure—but it’s clear he wasn’t exactly looped in on the fine print before the announcement was made. That hasn’t stopped people from already weighing in on what this commission might do—or criticizing its existence altogether.

What This Commission Is Supposed to Do

According to what’s been reported so far, the new presidential commission is expected to take a deep dive into the chaos currently swirling around college athletics. The NIL (Name, Image, Likeness) era has cracked open the door to booster overreach, shady deals, and Wild West-style bidding wars for players. And that’s just scratching the surface.

Among the big issues the commission is expected to address:

The frequency of player movement via the transfer portal

The involvement of boosters and so-called NIL collectives

Whether college athletes should be considered employees

How Title IX would apply to any future revenue-sharing

And even the makeup of conferences and television contracts

That’s a laundry list of complicated, hot-button topics that don’t exactly come with easy answers.

What Nick Saban Might Want to See Change

To be fair, Nick Saban has spent the last few years voicing concerns about where college football is headed. He’s been one of the loudest voices advocating for national NIL regulation. On ESPN and in front of Congress, he’s repeatedly made the case that the system needs structure—less chaos, more accountability.

So, assuming Saban ends up taking a more active role on this commission, what changes might he push for? Based on his recent comments and past positions, here are a few likely areas of focus:

NIL Oversight and Revenue Sharing – Saban has said many times that he supports players earning money—but not under the current system that rewards bidding wars more than merit. He’s been a fan of national guidelines, transparency, and even hinted at salary caps to level the playing field. Tighter Transfer Portal Rules – The transfer portal has turned into a revolving door, with athletes hopping schools at a rate that leaves rosters in a constant state of flux. Agent and Representative Regulation – One of the lesser-discussed areas that Saban has criticized is the role of unqualified agents representing players in NIL deals.

Saban’s not wrong to say it’s a complex issue—and it’s probably smart of him not to go off script before he’s had time to review the details. But let’s be real: when Nick Saban talks, the college football world listens, and it will be interesting to see what is accomplished — if anything — through this commission.

Read More