Nick Saban gives credit to SEC fans’ tailgating skills for Home-Field edge

There's something that makes a night game in College Football so special, especially when it comes between two heated rivals. When you look around the SEC, the night games are truly so special as the fanbases are at their peak and they've had all day and all week to get excited for their game. On Saturday Night, there are massive SEC Football night games as Vanderbilt goes to South Carolina and LSU hosts Florida.

On College GameDay, Nick Saban spoke about the big night games this weekend and what may give each team an advantage. When speaking about the night games in the SEC, Nick Saban credited the fanbases and their ability to get "Tuned Up" for why SEC crowds are so great at night.

"People in the Southeastern Conference know to get tuned up better than anywhere else in the world." Nick Saban

“The people in the SEC know how to get tuned up better than anywhere else in the world” 😂😂



LOVE THAT COACH SABAN #CollegeGameDay pic.twitter.com/dJS3kMJBoN — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) September 13, 2025

The quote from Nick Saban is hilarious yet, almost anyone who has been to a night game at an SEC school knows how absurd the fanbase can get, especially for a night game. Whether the game kicks off at Noon or at night, the fans are on the quad tailgating first thing in the morning carrying their intensity into the stadium.

This isn't first time that Nick Saban has credited the SEC fans for their ability to get "Tuned Up" as he once delivered a hilarious line about the fanbase at LSU.

"Jesse, have you ever been in LSU’s stadium on a Saturday night? You can smell the bourbon on the 50-yard line." Nick Saban

If anyone knows the challenges of playing in the SEC at Night, it's Nick Saban, as his teams always played in the primetime slot with every opposing team giving them their best shot as the opponents circled the date on their calendars, hoping to knock off the Crimson Tide.

