Nico Iamaleava and Josh Heupel’s standoff became a rare lose-lose for both sides

The biggest story in college football last season arrived in the Spring when rumors started to swirl that Nico Iamaleava and Tennessee were in a standoff over his NIL deal. The feud turned ugly when Iamaleava skipped out on practice, and shortly after, it was announced the two were parting ways. The star quarterback landed at UCLA while Heupel and Co. landed Joey Aguilar.

Iamaleava's first season at UCLA was less than ideal as his head coach, DeShaun Foster, was fired just 3 games into the season. In the season where Iamaleava could've declared for the NFL Draft, his numbers took a massive step back as he finished the season with 1,928 yards and 13 touchdowns with 7 interceptions while rushing for 505 yards and 7 touchdowns.

Tennessee had a disappointing year as well, following up a trip to the College Football Playoff as the Volunteers went 8-5. Joey Aguilar had some ups and downs, and he wasn't able to carry this offense, but he wasn't the team's only problem.

Everyone is paying the price for Tennessee's ugly split

On Friday, Tennessee found out that Joey Aguilar won't be able to play in 2026-27 as his request for an injunction against the NCAA. The move means that Tennessee will have to start either Redshirt Freshman George MacIntyre or incoming Freshman Faizon Brandon, both of whom haven't started a game in their career.

In all likelihood, Tennessee is likely going to miss out on the College Football Playoff again in 2026-27. The Vols have a new defensive coordinator while losing some elite pieces to the NFL Draft, and with an inexperienced quarterback, it's hard to imagine they're one of the best teams in the SEC.

Josh Heupel is starting to feel the pressure from the fanbase as they're hoping to get over the hump. The Vols using next season as another gap year won't go over well with the fanbase and it'll put a ton of pressure on Heupel in 2027.

Nico Iamaleava has damaged himself just as much as the departure hurt Josh Heupel and the program. Iamaleava would've been draft eligible following the season, and staying in Heupel's offense could've made him a 1st Round Pick in a weak draft class at quarterback.

Now, Nico Iamaleava returns for one more season at UCLA with all the pressure in the world to show NFL scouts that he's worthy of being picked high in the draft. Bob Chesney and his staff may help Iamaleava, but his situation won't be nearly as good as it would've been if he stayed in Josh Heupel's system.

The split didn't need to get nearly as ugly as it did, and looking back on it, both parties would likely wish for a redo. Tennessee didn't bend the knee to Iamaleava's demands, and they instead may have wasted two seasons where they paid a ton for their roster. Iamaleava may have cost himself far more in the long run if he isn't able to play his way into the 1st Round.

This saga will likely become a cautionary tale for players and coaches around the Country and a case study in this NIL era. Players may start to realize that sometimes the grass isn't greener on the other side. Coaches will also have to realize that not every player is replaceable, and some are worth going the extra mile to keep.