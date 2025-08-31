Nico Iamaleava's UCLA went worse than anyone could have imagined

The biggest soap opera of the offseason in College Football this year was Nico Iamaleava's shocking departure from Tennessee. The Volunteers' side will tell you that this was a decision driven by NIL as Iamaleava's side allegedly had high demands of the program. The Iamaleava family has said the decision was made as Nico wanted to move closer to home while also feeling UCLA was better for his development.

On Saturday Afternoon, the Tennessee Volunteers looked spectacular in their first game following the breakup as Joey Aguilar led the offense to an explosive day scoring 45 points in a win over a solid Syracuse team. Late on Saturday Night into Sunday Morning, it was Nico Iamaleava's turn to impress to make Tennessee miss him.

If the fans were hoping that adding Nico Iamaleava would solve all of the Bruins' issues, it certainly did not. The Utah Utes came into the Rose Bowl and issued a beatdown on the Bruins, winning this game 43-10, and it could've been worse.

In his debut for the Bruins, Iamaleava looked mediocre, going 11-22 passing for 136 yards and a touchdown with an interception. Nico Iamaleava was also tasked with leading the rushing attack on Saturday Night as his 47 yards on the ground led the team. The performance was less than stellar but, it's also hard to blame it all on him as it's clear this team has plenty of flaws.

While everyone tuned in to see how Nico Iamaleava would fare, the transfer on the other side of this matchup was far more impressive. Devon Dampier went 21-25 passing for 206 yards and a pair of touchdowns while rushing for 87 yards and a score. The new look Utes offense was incredible and should be a force in the Big 12.

When Iamaleava made the decision to leave an offense like Tennessee's and opted to join UCLA, everyone pointed out how his main goal should be making it to the NFL as a first round pick. The Bruins simply put don't have enough talent to help around him to truly compete in the Big Ten which makes this a terrible decision if the Bruins can't figure this out.

