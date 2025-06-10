No room for excuses: Brian Kelly must snap dreadful streak at LSU in 2025

Heading into the 2025 College Football season, the LSU Tigers are seen Nationally as a team that should make the College Football Playoff. The Tigers return quarterback Garrett Nussmeier along with several key pieces from its core in Whit Weeks, Harold Perkins Jr, and Aaron Anderson. Brian Kelly also understood the pressures he faces and decided for the first time at LSU to make an aggressive push in the transfer portal bringing in a loaded class.

After a 9-4 season in 2024, the pressure is only mounting on Brian Kelly as he enters his 4th season at LSU. When the Tigers poached Kelly from Notre Dame, the expectation was to compete for National Championships and to this point, LSU hasn't gotten close. This season may determine how long the Brian Kelly era lasts and the pressure on the Head Coach may reach its peak in Week 1.

Brian Kelly must snap season opening losing streak in 2025

The LSU Tigers open their season on the road against defending ACC Champions Clemson in what will be one of the biggest games of the year. As if facing a loaded Clemson team wasn't already a massive challenge, Brian Kelly faces a season opening losing streak that LSU fans have gotten sick and tired of.

The Tigers season opening losing streak dates back to the year following their National Championship as Ed Orgeron started the 2020 season with Mississippi State scoring 44 points on the Tigers to start the season. The following year, Ed Orgeron started the beginning of the end calling UCLA's blue "Sissy Blue" before losing 38-27 to the Bruins.

When Brian Kelly arrived in Baton Rouge, he started his tenure with a loss as a last second extra point attempt to send the game to overtime was block by Florida State. The following season, the Seminoles extended LSU's season opening losing streak to 4 games demolishing LSU 45-24. The latest season opening loss for the Tigers came as LSU dropped it's season opener to the USC Trojans which ended up being a worse loss than it originally looked.

While the LSU Football team doesn't need to win Week 1 to make the College Football Playoff, it's important to the fanbase that this streak comes to an end. In this expanded Playoff format, it's crucial to start the season off on the right foot rather than putting yourself in a hole and if LSU can win, it'll put LSU on track to make the College Football Playoff.

On the other hand, losing Week One could spell serious trouble for what appears to be a promising roster for LSU. The Tigers will face South Carolina, Florida, Alabama, Ole Miss, Texas A&M, and Oklahoma during the Conference schedule and with a run that daunting, the Tigers better win to start the season.

