No three-loss teams should be in this year's College Football Playoff field
Unless a three loss team somehow wins the Big 12 Championship game next weekend there should be no three loss teams in this year's playoff field.
I know there will be plenty who will say if Georgia loses the SEC Championship Game they should still get in the playoff. They have had some big wins but at the same time they have already lost to two three loss teams and a loss to either Texas or Texas A&M should keep the Dawgs out of the field. There will be chatter of course of Alabama still being a team that deserves a look depending on how the next two weeks go, but even as an Alabama fan I say they had their chances and blew it in Norman.
I've also heard some who say that if South Carolina beats Clemson that they should be considered with how they have ended the season. No matter how how they have been as of late you can't forget that they lost to LSU, Bama, and Ole Miss.
Even if SMU were to lose to Miami in the ACC Championship game they should be in the playoff field. Despite their loss to Ohio State unless they find a way to lose to a bad Purdue team, the Hoosiers should be part of this playoff field.
I get that people look at the SEC as the best football conference and think that some of the teams that could end the the season with three losses are better than other teams with better records. My thing is though teams like Alabama and Ole Miss had their opportunities to be playoff teams and blew them last weekend.
The SEC will have to be happy with the fact that even if they lose again to Georgia in the SEC Championship game that the Longhorns will be part of this year's playoff field. The college football playoff was made to get the most deserving teams in the field to compete for a national championship. In my mind no three loss team without winning their championship game deserves a spot at all.